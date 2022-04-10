Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $137.89 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.