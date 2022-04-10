CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

CI&T stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

