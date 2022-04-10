Citigroup Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

BLL stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

