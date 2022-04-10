Citigroup Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $17.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

