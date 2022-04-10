Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

