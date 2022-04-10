Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

