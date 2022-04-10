Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Citizens has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citizens by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Citizens by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 76.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

