Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

