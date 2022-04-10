Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,428.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,663.20. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.