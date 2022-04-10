Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

CRXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRXT stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

