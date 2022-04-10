Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
