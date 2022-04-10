Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

