Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

