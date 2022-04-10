Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $48,112,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.32 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

