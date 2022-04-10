Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Codexis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 680,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

