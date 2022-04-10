Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 5.61 -$37.16 million ($1.73) -3.31 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -2.59

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -162.01% -135.41% -40.42% Gamida Cell N/A -150.99% -50.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 275.87%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

