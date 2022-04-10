Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CDE opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

