Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $146,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,117. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

