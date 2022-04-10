Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

