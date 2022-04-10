Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.66

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50,957 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.