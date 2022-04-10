Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 543,631 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.