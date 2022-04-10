Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 189,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 6,427,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,281. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

