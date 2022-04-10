Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.05

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $17.71. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 33,549 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.