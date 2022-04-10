Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $11,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

