Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,705,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 187.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $723,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

