Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

