Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,694 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.