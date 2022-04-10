Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

