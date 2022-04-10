Comparing Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) & AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International 0.44% 1.04% 0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 77.01 N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International $84.69 million 0.91 -$7.64 million $0.06 158.83

AeroClean Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perma-Pipe International.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, IL.

