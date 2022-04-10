Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) versus CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Critical Survey

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.39 $13.73 million $0.91 10.93 CI&T $267.71 million 7.90 $23.34 million N/A N/A

CI&T has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Computer Task Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 3.50% 11.20% 5.29% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Computer Task Group and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.39%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats CI&T on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions consist of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications, the development and deployment of customized software and solutions, and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. CI&T Inc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

