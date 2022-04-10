Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

