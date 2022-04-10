Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

