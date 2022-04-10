Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.62. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.