Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

CNDT opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goff John C bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

