Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $268.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.46. 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,166. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

