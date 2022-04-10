Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. Constellium posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 721,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

