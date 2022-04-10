Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Continental Resources stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $65.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

