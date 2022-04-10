Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.74.

CLR opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

