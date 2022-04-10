ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.56). Approximately 214,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 169,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is currently 1.90%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

