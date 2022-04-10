Contrasting Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.22 $19.88 billion $3.04 5.16 SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.78 $116.74 million $3.14 5.54

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67% SandRidge Energy 69.12% 48.37% 30.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $13.46, indicating a potential downside of 14.23%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

