Contrasting Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% GFL Environmental -9.39% 2.80% 0.91%

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and GFL Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.72 $1.69 million $0.08 73.76 GFL Environmental $4.41 billion 2.46 -$484.17 million ($1.26) -25.85

Quest Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $46.06, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than GFL Environmental.

Summary

Quest Resource beats GFL Environmental on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

