Contrasting Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) & COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) and COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sampo Oyj and COBHAM PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 2 4 2 0 2.00 COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.76%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than COBHAM PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 14.55% 3.17% COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sampo Oyj and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $15.33 billion 1.83 $3.04 billion $2.76 9.18 COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM PLC/ADR. Sampo Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sampo Oyj pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About COBHAM PLC/ADR (Get Rating)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

