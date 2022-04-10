Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,120,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,691. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.