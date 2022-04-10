Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.64 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

