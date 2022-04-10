Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.56. 457,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 996,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$964.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.16.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

