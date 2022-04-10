Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464,520. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

