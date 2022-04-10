Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $20.81 on Friday. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

