Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 342 ($4.49) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

LON:CSP opened at GBX 261 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. Countryside Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.