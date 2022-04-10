Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $346,650.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coursera by 5,094.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

