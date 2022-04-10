Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.86 ($70.17).

ETR:1COV opened at €43.98 ($48.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.77. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

