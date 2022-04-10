CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 30,080 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.